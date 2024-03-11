Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 80,016 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

BHC opened at $9.23 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

