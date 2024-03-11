Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,254 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,295,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

