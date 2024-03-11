Sei Investments Co. Buys 231,264 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 619,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

