Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $50.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

