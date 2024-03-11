Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,055 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.