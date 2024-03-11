Sei Investments Co. Purchases 133,035 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,001 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

