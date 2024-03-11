Sei Investments Co. Purchases 31,891 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 103,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 186.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

