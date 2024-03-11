Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXS opened at $61.18 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

