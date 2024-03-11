Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,804 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Timken alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 69.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 32.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 81,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after buying an additional 109,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth $16,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $86.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.