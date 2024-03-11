Sei Investments Co. Sells 57,876 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 481,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,432,000 after buying an additional 349,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC opened at $36.96 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.