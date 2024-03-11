Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE opened at $71.07 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

