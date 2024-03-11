Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 1,076 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 18.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 106.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 80.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

POWI opened at $73.94 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

