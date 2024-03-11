Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 2,783 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 537,886 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,768 shares of company stock worth $5,029,285. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

