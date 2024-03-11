Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.
PHINIA Price Performance
PHIN stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
PHINIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.
PHINIA Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
