Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.