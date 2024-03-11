Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

