Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,363 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $64.34 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.