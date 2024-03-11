Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,964 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $178.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.15.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.