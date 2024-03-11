Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 37,806 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 151.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,528,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 3,935,818 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,347,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

