Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 57,513 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

