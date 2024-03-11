Seven Eight Capital LP Has $274,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Semtech stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

