Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $250,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CHX opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

