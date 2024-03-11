Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $278,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ARCC opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

