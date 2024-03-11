Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $265,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 98,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.