Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $277,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.