Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $345,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

