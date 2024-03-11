Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.