Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 60,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ARW opened at $120.03 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

