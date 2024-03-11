Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,227 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 49.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.76 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.