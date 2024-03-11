Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 9,079 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

