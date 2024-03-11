Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 19,074 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

