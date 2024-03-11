Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 20,621 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $766,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $31,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

