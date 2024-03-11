Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 21,551 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.