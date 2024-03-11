Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $246,000 Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

