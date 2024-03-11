Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $258,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Steven Madden by 26.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.99 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

