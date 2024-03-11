Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $259,000 Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 29.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $21.44 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

