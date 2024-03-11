Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $275,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RDY opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

