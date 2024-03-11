Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $282,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

