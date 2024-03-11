Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $53.02 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,606. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

