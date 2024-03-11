Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 231.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,311,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

MHO stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

