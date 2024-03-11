Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Valaris alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Valaris by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Valaris Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $66.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.