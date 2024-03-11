SITE Centers Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 1,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.