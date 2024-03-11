SITE Centers Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
SITE Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 1,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
SITE Centers Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
Get Our Latest Report on SITE Centers
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SITE Centers
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.