SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in SiTime by 479.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $594,254. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $96.42 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

