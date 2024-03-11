Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.55 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

