Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,125 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

