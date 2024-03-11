Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.83.

Several research firms have commented on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$41.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

