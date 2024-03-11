Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

