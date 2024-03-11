Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

