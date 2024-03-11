Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.85).
SYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
