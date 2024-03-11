Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,998. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $59.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

