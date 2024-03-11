TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

